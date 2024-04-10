Man tackles suspect who fired shots, pointed gun at group outside Marysville restaurant, police say

MARYSVILLE - A man tackled a suspect who fired shots into the air and pointed a gun at a group of people outside of a Marysville restaurant late Tuesday night, police said. The group of people then disarmed the suspect, leading to his arrest moments later.

Officers with the Marysville Police Department responded to reports of an active shooting outside a restaurant on the 900 block of B Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they found a large group of people holding the suspect on the ground, allowing them to quickly detain the suspect and start an investigation.

During the investigation, police said the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Roy Kirk Jr., exited his vehicle in the parking lot and fired a round into the air from a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said people in the restaurant went outside to see what was happening and when they exited, the suspect fired four to five shots into the air and then pointed the gun at five to six people.

Another man, who was family of the people outside the restaurant, saw the suspect fire the rounds into the air and then tackled the suspect, police said. This is when the group of people subdued Krik and disarmed him as officers arrived at the scene.

The Marysville Police Department said the Yuba City Police Department identified Kirk as a suspect who was waving a firearm in the parking lot of a gas station on Colusa Highway in Yuba City before the incident in Marysville.

Kirk was arrested for attempted homicide and booked into the Yuba County Jail. Police said other charges are pending as the investigation continues.