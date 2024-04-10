Man who tackled armed suspect outside Marysville restaurant describes his potentially life-saving actions

MARYSVILLE - A family party turned to chaos when a suspect showed up in the parking lot of a Marysville restaurant erratically firing and pointing the gun toward people. A bystander tackled the man and luckily, no one was hurt.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night. Police said a gunman fired into the air of the parking lot of a small strip mall.

An engagement party was taking place inside the Lakeside Indian Cuisine restaurant when a few attendees went outside to see what all the commotion was about, that's when they said the suspect pointed the gun toward them.

"He just had a gun [pointed] at one of our family members over there, had a gun straight to him," said the man who tackled the suspect, Amandeep Singh.

Singh was at an engagement party for his cousin, enjoying the company of his family, when he jumped into action, potentially saving multiple lives.

"We don't know what was his purpose or anything. Only thing that came in his mind was he needed to save his family so he reacted," said his wife, Kanwaljeet Kaur.

The family was leaving the party, Singh's wife and daughter waiting for him in the car, watching the whole thing happen.

Roy Lavern Kirk Jr., 26, allegedly arrived with a semi-automatic handgun, firing multiple times into the air before pointing it toward people who came outside when they heard the gunshots.

"He immediately took action, put himself in harm's way by running at the subject armed with a gun and tackled him out here in the parking lot," said Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs.

"And then I'm just behind him 10 or 15 feet and I just went to the back of him," said Sing.

"He used all his power, he's big, to pull him like this," added Kaur.

"And after that, our family members, we pushed him inside of the restaurant and took the gun from him," said Singh.

When officers arrived, the man was being pinned to the ground by several of the partygoers. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Yuba County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

Just 45 minutes before this incident, police say he was seen at a gas station in Yuba City brandishing a firearm but was gone by the time officers arrived. But he didn't get away this time, thanks to Singh

"I was nervous. I was trying to not cry and like, 'Pray to god everybody is safe, my husband is safe,'" said Kaur.

"Our hats are off to that gentleman, Mr. Singh. He's definitely a hero in this incident with his swift actions and what he did because unpredictable of what would've happened next," said Sachs.

Sachs said they don't usually encourage people to put themselves in harm's way, but in this case, Singh saved multiple lives. The incident is still under investigation, the gunman had no connection to the family. The motive is under investigation.