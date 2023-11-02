Man stabbed in Sacramento County, 1 in custody

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Sacramento County Thursday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies said a homeless man was stabbed in the leg by another man. The sheriff's office said this occurred near the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, near Howe Avenue and Marconi Avenue.

Deputies say they have one suspect in custody and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says it is investigating another incident on the 2400 block of Butano Drive that sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said these incidents are not connected.