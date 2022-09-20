Watch CBS News
Man shot dead in car in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – An early morning shooting left one person dead in Stockton on Tuesday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area of Sikh Temple and East Sixth streets a little after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man. No suspect information has been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 6:20 AM

