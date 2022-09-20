Man shot dead in car in Stockton

STOCKTON – An early morning shooting left one person dead in Stockton on Tuesday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area of Sikh Temple and East Sixth streets a little after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man. No suspect information has been released.