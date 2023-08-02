Man in critical condition after being shot on Henry Long Boulevard in Stockton
STOCKTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Stockton late Tuesday afternoon.
Stockton police said it happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Henry Long Boulevard.
The victim, only described as a man in his 20s, suffered a single gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized.
No details were available on a suspect or motive.
