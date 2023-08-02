Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being shot on Henry Long Boulevard in Stockton

STOCKTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Stockton late Tuesday afternoon.

Stockton police said it happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Henry Long Boulevard.

The victim, only described as a man in his 20s, suffered a single gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.

