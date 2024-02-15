Watch CBS News
Man hurt in south Sacramento shooting on 23rd Avenue

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man hurt Thursday morning in south Sacramento.

The scene is near 23rd and Mascot avenues.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital conscious, breathing and talking.

No suspect information has been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

First published on February 15, 2024 / 10:33 AM PST

