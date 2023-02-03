Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel; Suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

19-year-old killed in shooting at Stockton motel
19-year-old killed in shooting at Stockton motel 00:19

STOCKTON – A suspect is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

On Monday, the Stockton Police Department announced a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody over the weekend in connection to the shooting. That teen has since been booked into juvenile hall.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 7:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.