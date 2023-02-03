Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel; Suspect arrested

STOCKTON – A suspect is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

On Monday, the Stockton Police Department announced a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody over the weekend in connection to the shooting. That teen has since been booked into juvenile hall.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.