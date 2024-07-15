Watch CBS News
Man, child die in south Sacramento apartment fire

SACRAMENTO — A man and child died in a fire at an apartment complex in south Sacramento, officials said Monday.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded just after 3:45 p.m. to a fire at the Stonegate Apartments on Mack Road.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from two second-story units. In the unit where the two were found dead, heavy flames in the living room had spread to the bedroom and other areas, officials said.

Investigators have not confirmed the relationship between the two victims, but the fire department said in a statement to social media that "our hearts go out to the family during this time."

The identities of the victims have not been released.

No other injuries were reported. Arson is not suspected.

