Man, child die in south Sacramento apartment fire

SACRAMENTO — A man and child died in a fire at an apartment complex in south Sacramento, officials said Monday.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded just after 3:45 p.m. to a fire at the Stonegate Apartments on Mack Road.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from two second-story units. In the unit where the two were found dead, heavy flames in the living room had spread to the bedroom and other areas, officials said.

#BREAKING A man and a child are dead after their apartment go up in flames. Happened at the Stonegate Apartments off Mack Rd in Sacramento. Sacramento Fire tells us heavy fire was located in the living room area and fire quickly extended into the rest of the unit. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/9NDUG6qAFi — Angel Martinez (@Amartinez1129) July 16, 2024

Investigators have not confirmed the relationship between the two victims, but the fire department said in a statement to social media that "our hearts go out to the family during this time."

The identities of the victims have not been released.

No other injuries were reported. Arson is not suspected.