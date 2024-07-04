2 people detained after man badly burned in Modesto

MODESTO — Two people were detained after a man was found with severe burn injuries in west Modesto, officials said Thursday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the victim was located at a home along Robertson Road near Hancock Sreet.

Approximately 80% of the man's body was burned. He has since been taken to an area hospital.

Investigators have not yet released any more details on the two people detained and about what led to the man being burned.