Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people detained after man badly burned in Modesto

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — Two people were detained after a man was found with severe burn injuries in west Modesto, officials said Thursday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the victim was located at a home along Robertson Road near Hancock Sreet.

Approximately 80% of the man's body was burned. He has since been taken to an area hospital.

Investigators have not yet released any more details on the two people detained and about what led to the man being burned.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.