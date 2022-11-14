Man allegedly shoots himself after shooting, killing wife at RV park in Winters

WINTERS - A woman was found shot to death inside an RV in Winters Sunday and her husband, the suspected shooter, shot and killed himself a couple of hours later, authorities say.

According to a Yolo County Sheriff's Office statement, on Sunday just before 11 a.m., deputies went to Canyon Creek Resort on Highway 128 in Winters to perform a welfare check. Someone had called authorities to say a friend told him he killed his wife at the park and that he was going to kill himself.

Deputies at the park found the woman inside of an RV who had a gunshot wound inside of an RV. They determined that the suspect was the victim's husband, 56-year-old, Alfonso Hernandez Jr., of Sacramento, who was gone.

At around 1 p.m., deputies in El Dorado County found Alfonso in his vehicle at Icehouse Road near the town of White Hall.

As deputies and CHP officers attempted to contact Hernandez, he shot and killed himself, deputies say. The firearm believed to be used in the woman's killing was found at the scene. The woman's identity hasn't been positively confirmed by the Yolo County Sheriff's coroners.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.