Man accused of murdering 3 generations of Modesto family appears in court

The man accused of killing three generations of a Modesto family appeared in court on Monday as loved ones of the victims gathered across town to raise money for the family left behind.

Inside the courtroom, 28-year-old Joaquin Escoto appeared before a judge on charges including three counts of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and child endangerment.

He is accused in the deaths of 54-year-old Silvia Nuñez, her 23-year-old daughter Fabiola Gonzalez, and Fabiola's two-week-old son, Mateo. Investigators say all three were stabbed inside a home on Monterey Avenue on Thursday.

Family members described profound grief as they tried to make sense of the violence.

"He cut her wings. She had a whole life in front of her, she had goals, she had dreams, you know, and it's very hard," said Sofia Nunez, Gonzalez's sister. "We don't understand why he did this to them, when they gave him all their love, their respect."

Family members also said a young child was found unharmed inside the home and has since been taken in by relatives.

"They called us and we went to pick up the child. Thank God the child is with us now. It's one relief we have as a family, something that gives us strength," said Maria Nunez, Silvia Nunez's sister.

Authorities say Escoto was in a relationship with Fabiola Gonzalez and is the father of both children found at the residence.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Escoto does not have legal immigration status and noted that ICE previously issued a detainer request following a prior DUI arrest. According to the agency, that request was not honored and Escoto was released from custody at the time.

Escoto remains in custody without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on June 28.