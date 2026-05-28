Students at Modesto elementary school relocated as police investigate deadly assault near campus

Students at a Modesto elementary school were relocated to a junior high school on Thursday as police investigate a deadly assault that happened near the campus.

The police department said it was in the area of Monterey Avenue and Thrasher Avenue where they located a victim in an assault. Officers said the victim died.

A heavy police presence can be seen in the area, including at least one armored vehicle in the area of Larkin Avenue and Trasher Avenue.

In a message to parents, Orville Wright Elementary's principal said the police department placed the school on lockdown as a precaution. The principal sent another message to parents to notify them that students and staff were relocated by buses to La Loma Junior High School.

The principal said all students and staff are safe and secure. Staff is coordinating a reunification process, and all parents and guardians should report to La Loma Junior High to pick up their student. A valid photo ID will be required.

Families can enter the junior high school through the bus turnaround on North Conejo Avenue near the gym.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.