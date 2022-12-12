Man, 53, dead after early morning shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a 53-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Stockton police say, a little before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to investigate a report of a person down.

At the scene, officers found a man on the ground who had been shot. Life-saving measures were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the case.

No suspect information has been released and no motive for the shooting has been identified.