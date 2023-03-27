Madonna adds January 2024 stop in Sacramento for her "Celebration Tour"

SACRAMENTO – An iconic recording artist has added a Sacramento stop to her global tour.

Madonna is set to embark on her Celebration Tour this summer.

The tour has already sold out in many cities, prompting Madonna to add 8 new dates.

Sacramento now has a date with Madonna on Jan. 13, 2024 at the Golden 1 Center.

A stop in Nashville, TN is among the new shows added. Madonna specifically added that show in reaction to new laws activists call anti-LGBTQ+ being passed in Tennessee and other states.

Madonna says a portion of the proceeds from the Nashville will go to trans rights organizations.

Tickets for the new dates are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31.