Lynda Carter, Megan Rapinoe, Roy Choi and Linda Ronstadt among new inductees to California Hall of Fame
SACRAMENTO – A total of 11 new members will be joining the California Hall of Fame this year.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the new inductees on Tuesday.
"These phenomenal individuals are proof that the California dream is alive and well," said Gov. Newsom in a statement.
The following figures make up the California Hall of Fame's 15th class:
Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter
Chef Roy Choi
Physicist Steven Chu
Ice skater Peggy Fleming
Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild
Choreographer Alonzo King
Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe
Singer Linda Ronstadt
Artist Ed Ruscha
Band Los Tigres del Norte
A total of 138 figures have been inducted into the California Hall of Fame, which announced its first class back in 2006.
Previous inductees over the years include Ronald Reagan, Steve Jobs, Jane Fonda, George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg, The Beach Boys, Dolores Huerta, Joan Didion, Bruce Lee, Harrison Ford, Lucille Ball, Thomas Keller, Brandi Chastain, and Jerry Garcia.
for more features.