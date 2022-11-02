Lynda Carter, Megan Rapinoe, Roy Choi and Linda Ronstadt among new inductees to California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO – A total of 11 new members will be joining the California Hall of Fame this year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the new inductees on Tuesday.

"These phenomenal individuals are proof that the California dream is alive and well," said Gov. Newsom in a statement.

The following figures make up the California Hall of Fame's 15th class:

Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

Chef Roy Choi

Physicist Steven Chu

Ice skater Peggy Fleming

Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

Choreographer Alonzo King

Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

Singer Linda Ronstadt

Artist Ed Ruscha

Band Los Tigres del Norte

A total of 138 figures have been inducted into the California Hall of Fame, which announced its first class back in 2006.

Previous inductees over the years include Ronald Reagan, Steve Jobs, Jane Fonda, George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg, The Beach Boys, Dolores Huerta, Joan Didion, Bruce Lee, Harrison Ford, Lucille Ball, Thomas Keller, Brandi Chastain, and Jerry Garcia.