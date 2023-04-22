Lou's Burgers in North Highlands holds cruise night fundraiser

NORTH HIGHLANDS – It was a night of sweet rides and a whole lot of fun in North Highlands.

Lou's Drive-In held a classic car show and cruise night on Friday evening. The event was full of music and low riders, with the goal being to help the decades-old burger joint raise money.

The owners say they're being priced out by the building's owners – saying with their monthly rent has spiked by $2,000.

Some of the most impressive cars received awards at the end of the night.