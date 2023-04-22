Watch CBS News
Local News

Lou's Burgers in North Highlands holds cruise night fundraiser

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Lou's Burgers in North Highlands holds cruise night fundraiser
Lou's Burgers in North Highlands holds cruise night fundraiser 00:54

NORTH HIGHLANDS – It was a night of sweet rides and a whole lot of fun in North Highlands.

Lou's Drive-In held a classic car show and cruise night on Friday evening. The event was full of music and low riders, with the goal being to help the decades-old burger joint raise money.

The owners say they're being priced out by the building's owners – saying with their monthly rent has spiked by $2,000.

Some of the most impressive cars received awards at the end of the night.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 11:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.