Lou's Burgers in North Highlands holds cruise night fundraiser
NORTH HIGHLANDS – It was a night of sweet rides and a whole lot of fun in North Highlands.
Lou's Drive-In held a classic car show and cruise night on Friday evening. The event was full of music and low riders, with the goal being to help the decades-old burger joint raise money.
The owners say they're being priced out by the building's owners – saying with their monthly rent has spiked by $2,000.
Some of the most impressive cars received awards at the end of the night.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.