Got a bank deposit from "Lopez Voice Assistant"? It's an Apple settlement — not a scam.

Don't be alarmed if a direct deposit to your bank account suddenly appears recorded as the "Lopez Voice Assistant" — it's not a scam. Rather, the money represents your portion of Apple's $95 million settlement over allegations that its Siri voice assistant eavesdropped on people.

Since Saturday, Apple customers have reported receiving deposits of between $8 and $40, depending on the number of Siri-enabled devices they included in filing a claim under the settlement.

Apple customers were able to make a claim starting last May through early July, with the settlement stemming from a 2021 lawsuit filed by Fumiko Lopez, a California resident who owned several Apple devices, and other consumers who alleged Siri listened in on private or confidential conversations.

The lawsuit alleged that the conversations were shared with third-party businesses, such as restaurants and clothing brands, that then targeted Lopez and other consumers with ads in Apple search and its Safari web browser.

Apple denied the allegations and that the company did anything improper or unlawful, according to the settlement website. Here's what to know.

How do I know I received the Siri settlement payout?

People who entered a claim and submitted their banking information will receive a deposit under the name "Lopez Voice Assistant" or "Lopez Voice Asst—Payouts."

Claimants were also able to request a physical check, which would arrive through the mail.

How much is the Apple payout?

The claim website noted that the payment would depend on how many people filed claims, but it noted the settlement had a $20 cap per Siri-enabled device. People could submit claims for up to five devices.

According to social media posts, Apple customers report receiving about $8 per device. According to the Apple-focused blog 9to5Mac, the average payout is $8.02, with a max payment of $40.10.

Siri-enabled devices that were eligible for the payout include: