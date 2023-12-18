Longtime Downtown Sacramento gym closing after 38 years in business

Longtime gym in heart of Sacramento closing after decades in business

SACRAMENTO – A longtime Downtown Sacramento gym is closing after nearly four decades in business.

Over the weekend, The Capital Athletic Club announced they would be closing their doors for good on Dec. 31.

The club cited "several factors" for the impending closure, but wouldn't go into detail.

"It has been our pleasure and privilege to serve you over the last 38 years," management wrote the closure announcement.

Located in the heart of Downtown Sacramento at 8th and O streets, the gym is just around the block from the California State Capitol building and numerous other state offices.

While a specific reason for the closure wasn't given, the area where the gym sits has struggled to regain the foot traffic it once had before the COVID-19 pandemic.