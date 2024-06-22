Walmart evacuated in Lodi after catching fire, 1 treated for smoke inhalation

LODI – One person was treated for smoke inhalation after all customers and employees were evacuated from a Walmart after it caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire department said it responded to the Walmart at West Kettleman in Lodi around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday for a third-alarm structure fire.

The police department was able to evacuate everyone in the store while fire crews worked on knocking down the flames.

Walmart in Lodi was evacuated on Saturday, June 22, after a fire broke out. Dan Montez

Crews said one person complained of smoke inhalation and was treated on scene.

They said the Walmart has solar panels and AC units on the roof, but it's not known if those were factors in starting the fire.