City of Lodi split 3 ways in California redistricting proposal, mayor speaks out

Here's how California's proposed congressional redistrict would carve up the city of Lodi

Here's how California's proposed congressional redistrict would carve up the city of Lodi

Here's how California's proposed congressional redistrict would carve up the city of Lodi

Lodi Mayor Cameron Bregman is sounding the alarm over the newly redrawn California congressional maps that would cut his city into three separate congressional districts.

"It's about representation above all," Bregman said. "I can tell you the City of Lodi, when it comes to federal funding, is going to be completely destroyed."

The maps, released Friday, leave one particular Lodi neighborhood with stark dividing lines. The intersection of Church Street and Kettleman Lane would split the newly redrawn Congressional districts of 7, 8, and 9.

"If we're split up into three different districts, there's no congressman that's going to give us the time of day," Bergman said.

Lodi's map is the outlier, according to Democratic lawmakers who, during a Monday press conference to roll out legislation for the maps named Proposition 50, claimed that the newly drawn districts keep most California communities together.

"We divide less cities, less communities," Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) said.

"We know that we're crossing fewer city and county borders than ever," state Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-West Sacramento) said.

Republican redistricting expert Matt Rexroad calls Lodi the loser in the redraw, with no draft process for public comments.

"They're taking pride for splitting fewer districts than the redistricting did," Rexroad said. "But what that means, though, is if you want to cut fewer cities, if you're going to cut a city, cut one a whole bunch of times. Lodi is a victim of that."

Mayor Bregman is concerned that the representation diluted into three congressional districts will make it harder to lobby for federal funding for issues like housing and homelessness.

"It would be foolish not to fight this," Bregman said.

CBS Sacramento reached out to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office for a response to Bregman's concerns but was told to reach out to state legislators as the governor did not make the new maps.

We reached out to the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate as well as Democratic Congressman Josh Harder, who represents District 9 in Lodi, but did not receive a response from any of them.

Newsom announced last week that he was moving forward with the redistricting plan to counter Republicans' attempt to redraw a series of Texas congressional districts.

Republican state legislators have since filed an emergency petition to put a hold on California's redistricting effort.