Big rig driver arrested in Lodi after crash on Highway 99 leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

A big rig driver is accused of taking off from the scene of a crash that killed two people on Highway 99 near Lodi on Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash happened on northbound Highway 99, south of Harney Lane, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said three vehicles — a Toyota Camry, Nissan Frontier and Kia Forte — were slowing down to come to a complete stop in the far right lane. Officers said a Freightliner Cascadia was traveling behind the three vehicles.

Officers said the driver of the big rig, who they identified as 24-year-old Manvir Singh, failed to stop the Freighliner and crashed into the rear of the Kia Forte. This caused a chain reaction, causing the Forte to crash into the Frontier and the Frontier to crash into the Camry.

Two males, ages 16 and 20, in the Forte died, officers said. The San Joaquin County coroner identified the 20-year-old as Clark James Fojas.

Five other people were taken to the hospital, including two people with major injuries.

The CHP said Singh took off running from the scene of the crash. He was taken into custody nearby and booked into jail.

Officers said he was booked on vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

Manvir Singh was arrested in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Lodi that left two people dead. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

It's unknown if DUI was a factor in the crash. Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic was backed up for hours on Highway 99 as officers investigated and cleared the scene.