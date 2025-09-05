Lodi City Council votes to formally oppose Proposition 50, send letter to Gov. Newsom

The Lodi City Council is taking a stance against Proposition 50 after it passed a resolution this week to send a message to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We are losing our representation due to partisanship," Lodi Mayor Cameron Bregman said. "Every single Lodian should be fighting this."

"In our belief, it is not a partisan issue to be against this," he continued. "For us, as council members and as the mayor, it's a district issue in the sense of if we have our city split up into three congressional districts, we're going to lose any opportunity at federal funding."

In a 3-2 vote at Wednesday's city council meeting, they decided to formally oppose the proposition, which means the city will send a message to Newsom about its impact on the city if it passes.

"No congressman is going to be visiting Lodi anymore because there's not going to be a big enough population for him or her to care about," Bregman said.

The proposed map splits Lodi into three districts.

The council's biggest concern is funding, and while two councilmembers who voted against this resolution said the city should not get involved with federal matters, the mayor says otherwise.

"If you're Democrat, Republican, Independent, do know this is not good for Lodi," Bregman said. "It might be good for your side into the partisan aisle, not good for our city and if you're going to vote on it, at least know that."

San Joaquin County GOP representatives agree with the mayor's concerns.

"When you have a map that comes out and that splits that community so many ways, yeah, Lodi did the right thing," San Joaquin County Republican Party Board Member Bishop Dwight Williams shared. "Hopefully, Gov. Newsom will realize that we are trying to fight for the interest of everybody."

On the other hand, the county's Democratic Party says they will work hand in hand with the city council and all three democratic representatives to make sure Lodi's voice is still heard.

"They're not my favorite maps, Lodi split in three," San Joaquin County Democratic Party Chairman Manuel Zapata explained. "It's their freedom of speech to do the resolution or to send a letter, but it's also our duty in California to make sure that we play foil to Trump's plan and I think that overall is a bigger thing."

Zapata continued, "I understand Lodi's position and it's unfortunate, but we are going to do whatever it takes to stand united and California is going to stand up."

Bregman told CBS Sacramento that the city council will be sending this letter to the governor as early as next week.

California voters will have a chance to voice their opinion on this proposition in a special election this upcoming Nov. 4.