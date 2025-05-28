Lodi faces budget deficit as city hears from city manager for first time since claims of misuse of funds

LODI - The City of Lodi is facing a $1.6 million deficit in its upcoming budget. Wednesday was day two of budget presentations by each department.

CBS Sacramento has learned that during day one of those budget meetings, in closed session, the city council was notified of an April 12 letter sent by City Manager Scott Carney's attorney, claiming he was a whistleblower and that there could be retaliation.

Carney is still the city manager but has been on administrative leave since early April after an employee evaluation, though the exact reason for that leave is not known. Carney made claims that city staff were changing staff reports and were misusing taxpayer dollars and city credit cards.

We've reached out to Carney's attorney, but haven't heard back.

"Hopefully, people realize this investigation is for us all. It's for me, the people of Lodi, the employees of Lodi," said Bregman.

Mayor Bregman is closely watching the investigation into Carney's claims and says more will be revealed at future meetings. In the meantime, the city is attempting to balance its budget.

"This is our one opportunity every single year to be able to look at our reality. Do we need more funding for our playgrounds? Do we need more funding for our fire or police?" said Lisa Craig-Hensley.

Councilmember Craig-Hensley says the council is focused on public safety and keeping both police and fire's budgets intact.

Because of the budget deficit, the city is not adding more police positions and instead is looking to fully staff the department to the 80 uniforms it's allotted.

For the fire department, however, the proposed budget is giving them no room for new services.

Still, if things continue the way they are now, the city could see a more than $4.2 million dollar deficit over a five-year span.

"You get through the mid-year adjustment and make some corrections, but over the long term, the next five years, we will have to look at new revenues or budget savings," Craig-Hensley said.

One thing the city says could be a good investment is the Grape Bowl. Already, they are seeing a good turnout for the Women's Rugby League, and soon, they say, they could see cricket coming to town.