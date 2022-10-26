Loaded gun found in backpack of Armijo High student

FAIRFIELD – An Armijo High School student has been arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

Tuesday afternoon, Fairfield police says a school resource officer at the school was alerted about an ongoing issue between two students. One of the students allegedly threatened to hurt the other, police say, prompting him to be brought into the main office.

The officer soon searched the student's backpack, finding a cross-body bag inside. Inside that bag was a loaded, Polymer 80 Glock-style pistol with an extended magazine.

Police say the student was arrested and taken to Solano County Juvenile Hall. He's facing several weapons-related charges.