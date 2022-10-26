Watch CBS News
Local News

Loaded gun found in backpack of Armijo High student

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/26/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/26/22 03:35

FAIRFIELD – An Armijo High School student has been arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

Tuesday afternoon, Fairfield police says a school resource officer at the school was alerted about an ongoing issue between two students. One of the students allegedly threatened to hurt the other, police say, prompting him to be brought into the main office.

The officer soon searched the student's backpack, finding a cross-body bag inside. Inside that bag was a loaded, Polymer 80 Glock-style pistol with an extended magazine.

Police say the student was arrested and taken to Solano County Juvenile Hall. He's facing several weapons-related charges. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 2:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.