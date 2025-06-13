Linda Fire north of Vacaville threatens structures, firefighters say

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire, named the Linda Fire, in Solano County near Vacaville on Friday.

The scene is off of Linda Vista Lane, about seven miles north of Vacaville. Several structures are threatened, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District.

An evacuation warning was issued for English Hills Road north of Peaceful Glen Road, including Estate Drive and parts of Skyhawk Lane.

As of 2:45 p.m., firefighters say the fire has grown to about 50 acres.

Cal Fire aircraft have been deployed and are over the incident, firefighters say.

This is a developing story.