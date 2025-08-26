California's Linda Fire district expected to absorb Marysville Fire Department

Something that's been discussed for years in Marysville is finally gaining some momentum.

A proposal is in motion to combine Marysville Fire with the Linda Fire Protection District. Leaders say the merger will mean faster response times and a safer community.

"This has been one of those mergers discussed for decades, and it's just a matter of us taking those steps to get there. I think this has been a long time coming with a lot of benefit," said Chief Kyle Heggstrom, who oversees both departments.

Both the City of Marysville and the Linda Fire Protection Board are hoping to merge the two departments.

"Everybody will be wearing the same patch, the same organization, equal pay, equal benefits. Everybody will be considered equal," said Chief Heggstrom.

One thing that won't be equal, the level of service. According to the chief, it'll improve. The merger is expected to bolster staff, allow for more purchasing power, reduce service overlap and improve response plans.

The Marysville fire station will continue its operations, just under the name and resources of the Linda Fire Protection District.

"The public shouldn't see a huge change. It's just going to be a better operation that's done a little more affordably," said Chief Heggstrom.

The Yuba Local Agency Commission approved initial reviews and feasibility studies. The next steps, roughly, are to hold a formal public hearing and to get state approval.

"This will drop those imaginary boundaries, and we will make response plans where engines are moving the way they need to throughout the communities to properly serve. We will be sending equipment automatically to the City of Marysville and vice versa," said Chief Heggstrom.

He said this kind of thing isn't unique to Yuba County; merging fire stations is becoming the new norm.

"This is a big step for any organization, and I just want to make sure the community realizes this is for the best of the constituents and the people we serve," he said.

Before things are finalized, there will be a formal public hearing at the end of September or early October. We reached out to the local agency commission but didn't hear back.