Lincoln ranks seventh safest city in California, according to recent report

LINCOLN – A recent report by Safewise, the city of Lincoln has emerged as one of the safest places to reside within the state. According to the report, Lincoln ranks seventh among the safest cities in California.

Analyzing FBI crime statistics and population data, Safewise reports that Lincoln has a remarkably low rate of fewer than 1.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. The figure is about 4% lower than the statewide average.

Sgt. Jesse McCauley attributes the low crime rate to the city's demographic, noting that the community is primarily composed of families and retirees. McCauley also notes the city's close-knit neighborhood watch program has played a critical role in enhancing law enforcement's responsiveness.

"They are the eyes and ears on every corner in this city. It gets us to help the citizens much faster, directing our attention to those specific crimes, so we can handle those accordingly," Sgt. McCauley said.

The majority of the top safest cities are located in southern California. Lincoln stands as the safest city in Northern California. However, Rocklin is ranked in the ninth spot among the safest cities, with Elk Grove not far behind that.

According to Vice Mayor Holly Andreatta, public safety remains a top priority for the city. However, the city faces a significant challenge as south Placer County is among the fastest-growing regions in the state.

"More rooftops require more policemen, more fire, more dispatch. And we'll just keep plugging along to find solutions to do that," Andreatta said.