Video shows Lincoln High student slapping teacher, sparking concerns

A video showing a Lincoln High School student slapping a teacher during a freshman meeting is spreading quickly across social media, sparking outrage, concern and conversations about school safety in the Lincoln community.

The incident unfolded inside the school's gymnasium, where video shows a student striking a teacher. When the teacher escorted the student outside, the confrontation escalated again before a school resource officer stepped in to take the student to the ground.

District officials with Western Placer Unified confirmed the student involved will face disciplinary action. Lincoln police also confirmed the student has been booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall, with charges expected to be filed.

For some residents, the video was difficult to watch.

"I think students need to be accountable for what they're doing," said Lincoln resident Mark Waterman. "You go to school to learn how to fit into society. If you act that way in school, you have to face the consequences as you would in the real world."

Others said the incident highlights the importance of having resource officers stationed at schools.

"I think school resource officers are a very important part of any community," said Dillon Chico, another Lincoln resident. "It helps kids in these smaller communities feel safe and protected, and feel like they have a trusted person who could take care of these problems."

Lincoln's Chief of Police, Matt Alves, praised the officer who stepped in.

"I can't tell you how happy I am that we had a school officer on scene," Alves said. "That's why they're there, to take care of situations preferably before they happen, but immediately when they happen. He did exactly what he was supposed to do, and I couldn't be more proud of our officer."

The Western Placer Unified School District also released a statement, emphasizing that the behavior seen in the video "does not reflect the values of respect, responsibility, and kindness that the district upholds" and that "actions of this nature are not acceptable at any school."

The incident has sparked a wider debate in Lincoln, with some arguing teachers should have more authority to respond, while others believe the presence of resource officers is essential to campus safety.