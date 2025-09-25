Legendary activist Dolores Huerta returns to alma mater Delta College to speak to students

Born in New Mexico and raised in Stockton, Dolores Huerta came back to Delta College, her alma mater, to speak to students and staff.

Her main message was how activism is still needed, as important now as it was in the 1960s.

"Education has got to be a really, really big priority," Dolores Huerta said. "When people come to college here, they're learning, but we want them to share what they learn and part of learning also to become active in the community."

Hundreds of students and staff packed the Atherton Auditorium to hear her speak.

She shared her story of how she got into activism, how she built up and co-founded United Farm Workers of America with Cesar Chavez, and how she carries on the fight for social change.

Her words continue to make an impact, even at the age of 95.

"I want to get to know my roots and get to know what movement she really made, and maybe connect to my roots," Delta College Student Elidet Flores said. "It was really impactful."

"This is a leader," Student Maurisio Diaz shared. "This is a person who said, 'We need to come together.' We need to fight with what is right, and we need to keep that change."

Students were able to ask Huerta questions directly.

She has a strong message, just for them.

"Well, by just becoming activists and by getting involved in voting," Huerta said when asked how she'd like the next generation to carry on her legacy. "Voting is a primary reason that we can have a democracy and if people do not vote, then it puts our democracy at risk. I'm just inviting all of the students here and the people that were here at our talk today, please, please get involved in voting."

This was just one part of the college's event called "Voices of Change," highlighting the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which aims to honor the past and build community for the future.