Lathrop traffic stop leads to nearly a ton of illegal fireworks being seized

Nearly a metric ton of illegal fireworks were recovered, and one person was arrested, during a recent vehicle stop by Lathrop police.

In a post on Monday, Lathrop Police said the Lathrop-Manteca Fire District and San Joaquin County's Explosive Ordinance Division helped safely secure these items.

Some of the fireworks seized by authorities in Lathrop. City of Lathrop Police Department

In total, authorities say 1,815 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized. Additionally, police say 72 homemade explosives were also recovered.

Police did not give any information about the person arrested.

San Joaquin County has adopted stricter enforcement ordinances for 2025 against both illegal and "safe and sane" fireworks. Residents are being urged to review these rules before the Fourth of July.