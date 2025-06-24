Watch CBS News
Local News

Lathrop traffic stop leads to nearly a ton of illegal fireworks being seized

By Taryn Brown

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Nearly a metric ton of illegal fireworks were recovered, and one person was arrested, during a recent vehicle stop by Lathrop police. 

In a post on Monday, Lathrop Police said the Lathrop-Manteca Fire District and San Joaquin County's Explosive Ordinance Division helped safely secure these items. 

lathrop-illegal-fireworks-seized.jpg
Some of the fireworks seized by authorities in Lathrop.  City of Lathrop Police Department

In total, authorities say 1,815 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized. Additionally, police say 72 homemade explosives were also recovered. 

Police did not give any information about the person arrested. 

San Joaquin County has adopted stricter enforcement ordinances for 2025 against both illegal and "safe and sane" fireworks. Residents are being urged to review these rules before the Fourth of July. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.