Lathrop police arrest unlicensed driver after hit-and-run in front of school leaves teen hurt

An unlicensed driver was arrested for an alleged hit-and-run near a Lathrop school that left a teenager hurt, officials say.

Lathrop police said the 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while using a crosswalk near Mossdale Elementary School on the morning of Oct. 17. She reported that he left foot and side were in pain and sore.

The driver reportedly made no attempt to slow down, police said, nor did they stop after the girl was hit.

Witnesses, security camera footage, and police surveillance technology helped detectives identify the suspect as 19-year-old Desirae Castillo – who officers were able to arrest later that same day.

Castillo was allegedly uninsured and unlicensed to drive, police said.

Officers booked Castillo into San Joaquin County Jail on felony hit-and-run charges.