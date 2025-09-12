Lake Tahoe gang bust leads to 15 arrests in California and Nevada

Authorities in the Lake Tahoe region on Thursday announced the arrests of 15 people in California and Nevada as part of bust targeting gangs and drug sales.

According to officials with the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, 21 search and arrest warrants were served in South Lake Tahoe and in neighboring areas in both states. The operation, which has been dubbed "Operation Daisy Cutter" and "Operation Summer Heat" stems from a multi-agency, multi-year investigation into cartel-supplied gangs in the area.

Multiple federal, state and local law enforcment agencies took part in the operation, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

Officials said 10 people in California and five people in Nevada were arrested as of Thursday.

"This operation underscores our dedication to public safety and justice, achieved through a robust and dynamic partnership with our local and federal law enforcement allies, working together to protect our community," El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson said in a statement.

Officials released the identities of those arrested:

Jason Babson, 24, South Lake Tahoe

Dakota Bertram, 29, South Lake Tahoe

Carlos Estrada, 26, South Lake Tahoe

Ernesto Estrada, 24, South Lake Tahoe

Robert Brown, 29, South Lake Tahoe

Amber Walker, 28, South Lake Tahoe

Keala Horse-Berreman, 36, Markleeville

Roberto Guzman, 61, South Lake Tahoe

Guadalupe Neri, 28, Reno

Noah Paul, 26, Gardnerville, Nevada

Toby Paul, 20, Gardnerville, Nevada

Josue Jacquez, 26, South Lake Tahoe

Levi Hayes, 24, Reno

Joshua Van Roy, 38, South Lake Tahoe

Kayli Koffer, 24, Reno

Authorities said the suspects face a variety of charges including possession of cocaine for sale, possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of ketamine for sale, illegal sale of firearms and a probation violation.

The district attorney alleged the suspects included Norteno gang leaders and associates accused of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl while attempting to recruit middle and high school students. Some suspects are also alleged to have exploited male recruits to gain access to underage girls.

Prosecutors said additional defendants of the case included people previously deported earlier this year, alleged members of outlaw motorcycle gangs who deserted military service and other alleged gang members connected to fatal overdoses.

Following Thursday's arrests, prosecutors said several warrants remain active and will be executed in the coming weeks.

"We will continue working side by side with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure El Dorado County and the surrounding region remain safe places to live, work, travel and raise families," the district attorney's office said.