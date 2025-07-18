California wildlife officials euthanize Lake Tahoe bear blamed for break-ins, threats to campers

Bears in South Lake Tahoe are getting into bear boxes

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said they have euthanized a bear who has been blamed for multiple break-ins and threatening campers in the Lake Tahoe area.

According to officials, a male bear with the tag no. 717 was euthanized following an incident on July 7. The bear was described by officials as a "conflict" bear that has damaged vehicles, destroyed residential and commercial property and threatened campers for at least four years.

"This bear, with a long history of human-wildlife conflict, was well-known to CDFW staff," the agency said in a statement Thursday.

Agency biologists and wildlife officers were called to assist to haze several bears seeking human food at campgrounds in the Meeks Bay area on the western shore of the lake. Officials said hazing bears away from populated areas is an "important tool to create negative conditioning to human presence" while not harming the animal.

CDFW staff positioned themselves to spend the night at a local campsite to safeguard campers and to keep bears away from tents, vehicles and human food.

Around 8 p.m. that evening, staff were told that a bear was causing what was described as "extensive damage" to an unoccupied home.

"Based on its concerning behavior, property damage, and repeated negative encounters with humans, the bear was approved for lethal removal," the agency said.

After clearly identifying the bear based on the number and color of its ear tag, officials euthanized Bear 717.

Officials said the bear was first captured, tagged and relocated to wild habitat four years ago after home and vehicle break-ins. Bear 717 quickly returned to the Lake Tahoe basin, continuing a pattern of break-ins and charging toward campers while seeking food.

The agency shared photos of the bear, which showed the animal inside a vehicle and at a campsite.

Photos of a male bear with tag no. 717, who was euthanized by California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials near Lake Tahoe on July 7, 2025. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Bear 717 had also become what CDFW described as "trap shy", refusing to go into a trap despite many attempts.

After Bear 717 was euthanized, officials found the bear had severely rotted teeth and was estimated to weigh close to 400 pounds, which is typical for bears in the area that subsist on human food and trash.

CDFW officials said the bear's skull was collected for educational and scientific purposes, while the animal's remains were moved to the forest to decompose.

"This unfortunate but necessary wildlife management action reinforces the need to keep bears wild and prevent them from accessing human food and garbage, which often leads to escalating conflict behavior and a threat to public safety," officials said.

Last month, CDFW officials euthanized a bear in the South Lake Tahoe area after a camper was attacked in her trailer at Emerald Bay State Park. The bear's two cubs were taken to a wildlife rehab facility.