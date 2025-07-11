5-month-old bear named Ellis dies after being hit by vehicle in Lake Tahoe area

A five-month-old bear cub died after it was struck by a vehicle in the Lake Tahoe area Wednesday night, the BEAR League said on Friday.

"Ellis was a five-and-a-half-month-old cub many of us came to love as we watched him grow this past winter on one of our BEAR League CubCams," the BEAR League said.

The BEAR League shared a video of Ellis from one of its BEAR League CubCams. BEAR League

Officials said the driver, who called the BEAR League right away, slowed down after seeing Ellis' mother, Rose, and his brother, Rubicon, but did not see Ellis when he darted out from behind a parked car.

The 35-pound bear died at the scene, officials said.

The BEAR League said this was the fourth report it has received in recent weeks of a cub being killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The exact location where the collision occurred is unknown.

Officials said anyone who sees a bear on the road should be aware they cubs may be trailing and many mothers have two or three cubs.