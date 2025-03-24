Crash near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

CALAVERAS COUNTY – One person has died and two other people were hurt in a major crash near Camanche Reservoir on Sunday night.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire, along with a number of other regional agencies, responded to the scene near Highway 12 and Sawmill Street in the community of Wallace around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a crash.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one vehicle appears to have suffered significant side-end damage, while the other had front-end damage.

Scene of the crash showing both vehicles involved. Calaveras Consolidated Fire

One man was killed in the crash, Calaveras Consolidated Fire says; his name has not been released. A woman who suffered major injuries had to be flown to a nearby hospital.

A second man was also hurt but his injuries are said to be minor.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.