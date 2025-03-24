Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash near Camanche Reservoir in Calaveras County leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating deadly crash near Wallace
CHP investigating deadly crash near Wallace 00:22

CALAVERAS COUNTY – One person has died and two other people were hurt in a major crash near Camanche Reservoir on Sunday night.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire, along with a number of other regional agencies, responded to the scene near Highway 12 and Sawmill Street in the community of Wallace around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a crash.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one vehicle appears to have suffered significant side-end damage, while the other had front-end damage.

calaveras-deadly-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash showing both vehicles involved.  Calaveras Consolidated Fire

One man was killed in the crash, Calaveras Consolidated Fire says; his name has not been released. A woman who suffered major injuries had to be flown to a nearby hospital.

A second man was also hurt but his injuries are said to be minor.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.