Watch CBS News
Sports

Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111

/ AP

SACRAMENTO — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip.

The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night.

Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington (13-21) and Rui Hachimura had 21.

Domantas Sabonis had his second consecutive triple-double for Sacramento (17-14) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points, and Malik Monk had 16.

Washington opened the second quarter on a 28-9 run and led by 30. The Wizards outscored the Kings 70-50 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Deni Avdija was ruled out because of lower back soreness. … G Delon Wright made his first appearance since Oct. 25 after dealing with a hamstring sprain.

Kings: Sabonis left the game with three minutes left and was holding his hand. He went to the locker room and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 9:44 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.