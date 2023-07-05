Watch CBS News
Kitten rescued in a North Sacramento fire

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Fire crews rescued a kitten while battling a fire in North Sacramento. 

The fire was reported early Wednesday morning at approximately 1 a.m. on Glenrose Avenue, off Auburn Boulevard. 

According to Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was on the outside of the home, and debris and grass were burning in the backyard. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 4:54 AM

