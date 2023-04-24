Kings vs. Warriors Game 5: What you need to know about the matchup

SACRAMENTO – Things are all tied up as the Kings vs. Warriors series heads back to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento this week.

Golden State survived a possibly catastrophic sequence at the end of Game 4 on Sunday that saw star Stephen Curry call a timeout that they didn't have. A Malik Monk free throw and then De'Aaron Fox 3-pointer pulled Sacramento within 126-125.

Sacramento's comeback came up short, though, with Harrison Barnes missing a 3 at the final buzzer.

Sunday's win for the Warriors means that the best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2. The Kings still have home court advantage, though, with Games 5 and 7 (if necessary) happening in Sacramento.

Game 5 is set to tip off at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Fast Facts

The Kings lead the series and lead ticket demand. Total sales for Sacramento's Games 1 & 2 at home are more than double sales for Games 3 & 4 so far.

Game 1 was the highest-selling First Round game of the 2023 NBA playoffs to date.

Kings-Warriors is the top in-demand playoff series of Round 1. Total sales for the Warriors-Kings series are outselling the #2 top-selling playoff series, Knicks-Cavaliers, by over 20%.

Cali-FOUR-nia. All four California NBA teams advanced to the playoffs for the first time ever. To date, the Kings-Warriors series is outselling the Lakers-Grizzlies series and Sun-Clippers series combined. (this includes contingency games)

Sunday's win means the Warriors are now 75-3 since Kerr became coach when leading a playoff game by 10 or more at any point in the fourth quarter.

Source: Stub Hub

