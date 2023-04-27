Kings' Fox listed as available for Game 5 against Warriors after suffering broken finger

SACRAMENTO — It's official. Despite suffering a broken index finger on his shooting hand, Sacramento Kings all-star De'Aaron Fox will play in Game 5 against the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Fox was initially listed as doubtful when news of the injury broke. The "available" designation was given just hours ahead of tip-off Wednesday.

De’Aaron Fox is AVAILABLE for Game 5 vs. Warriors @CBSSacramento — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) April 27, 2023

For Fox, there was never a doubt about whether he'd play in a pivotal game against the defending champions.

"Right now, there's no ifs, ands, or buts," he said Tuesday. "I'm playing."

The first-round series is tied at two games apiece. Sacramento won the first two games at home, while Golden State took the next two at the Chase Center.

Fox took part in a non-contact practice with a splint on his left index finger and then spent significant time afterward working on his shooting to get prepared for playing with a splint in a real game.

Fox said he had no problems dribbling and passing and the biggest question was making sure he could deal with the pain and make his shot.

He said he felt optimistic after the swelling in the finger went down and the pain has become manageable.

"At the end of the day, I'm fine," he said Tuesday. "I can shoot the ball. At this point in the season, everybody has something. Obviously, a bone might not be chipped, but something is hurting on everybody. So you go out there and you still play the game. I'm not worried about it."

Fox got injured on a drive midway through the fourth quarter in Game 4. He remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125. Fox passed out of a double team on the final possession and the Kings lost when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Fox has emerged as a star in his first trip to the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists and six rebounds through six games.

His 38 points in a Game 1 win were tied for the second most for a player in his postseason debut and his 126 points so far are tied for the sixth most for any player in his first four career playoff games.

Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Game 4 loss.

Fox was announced last week as the inaugural winner of the NBA's clutch player of the year award. He led the league in clutch-game scoring this season with 194 points in 39 such games; clutch games are defined as those where the margin between teams is five points or less at any point in the final five minutes.

Those were the most clutch points scored in a season since LeBron James had 197 in the 2017-18 season.