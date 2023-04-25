Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox practices with splint on fractured finger; Game 5 status still doubtful

SACRAMENTO – Kings star De'Aaron Fox has a fractured finger, leaving his playing status in doubt as the series shifts back to Sacramento.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news of Fox's injury on Monday, the day after the Kings' 126-125 Game 4 loss to the Warriors on Sunday. Sources have since confirmed to CBS13 that the injury was to Fox's index finger on his left shooting hand.

Fox's status for Game 5 is now listed as doubtful.

It appears Fox was injured with under 5 minutes to go in the 4th quarter of Sunday's game. Fox appears to favor his hand after a drive to the hoop. If that play was when he was injured, Fox still managed to score 7 more points in the game.

According to Wojnarowski's report, the Kings are still hopeful that Fox can play in Game 5 back at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sporting a splint on his finger, Fox participated in the Kings' non-contact practice on Tuesday. He could be seen taking shots even with the splint, but the Kings say his status is still doubtful for Game 5.

However, after Tuesday's practice, Fox said there is almost no doubt in his mind that he'll be back.

"I'm playing," Fox said.

Fox has been making a name for himself in his first postseason appearance after a breakout regular season. He's averaged 31.5 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds over the past four playoff games.

The 25-year-old Fox also won the first-ever Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award last week.