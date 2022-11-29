Kings file trademark application for term "beamteam"
SACRAMENTO - "Light the beam!" has become a familiar chant heard at Golden 1 Center this season and one that has come to signify a win for the capital city's home team.
The cheer refers to the Space Cannon, as the Kings call it, the Kings' new victory beam that sends a massive purple LED light into the sky from Golden 1 Center following every win.
As a result of the Kings' early season success, and subsequent frequent use of the beam, the Kings organization has filed a trademark for the term "beamteam," which has also become popular.
According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, on November 21, Sacramento Kings Limited Partnership, LP filed an application to trademark the term, including its use in video games and fantasy basketball leagues.
The application specifically requests a trademark of the term in the following ways:
"Entertainment and educational services in the nature of ongoing television and radio programs in the field of basketball and rendering live basketball games and basketball exhibitions; the production and distribution of radio and television shows featuring basketball games, basketball events and programs in the field of basketball; conducting and arranging basketball clinics and camps, coaches clinics and camps, dance team clinics and camps and basketball games; entertainment services in the nature of personal appearances by a costumed mascot or dance team at basketball games and exhibitions, clinics, camps, promotions, and other basketball-related events, special events and parties; fan club services; entertainment services, namely providing a website featuring non-downloadable multimedia material in the nature of television highlights, interactive television highlights, video recordings, video stream recordings, interactive video highlight selections, radio programs, radio highlights, and audio recordings in the field of basketball; providing news and information in the nature of statistics and trivia in the field of basketball; on-line non-downloadable games, namely, computer games, video games, interactive video games, and trivia games; entertainment services in the nature of fantasy basketball leagues; providing an online computer database in the field of basketball
