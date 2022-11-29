Kings file trademark application for term "beamteam"

SACRAMENTO - "Light the beam!" has become a familiar chant heard at Golden 1 Center this season and one that has come to signify a win for the capital city's home team.

The cheer refers to the Space Cannon, as the Kings call it, the Kings' new victory beam that sends a massive purple LED light into the sky from Golden 1 Center following every win.

As a result of the Kings' early season success, and subsequent frequent use of the beam, the Kings organization has filed a trademark for the term "beamteam," which has also become popular.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, on November 21, Sacramento Kings Limited Partnership, LP filed an application to trademark the term, including its use in video games and fantasy basketball leagues.

The application specifically requests a trademark of the term in the following ways: