Kings fans confidence is high ahead of Game 5; Concerns rise over DOCO smoking

SACRAMENTO -- Fans that have waited nearly two decades, fans that live in a house divided, and fans that have just learned to walk all went to DOCO to see the Kings in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday.

Before tip-off, fans took in the sights and sounds that come with an NBA Playoff run. Even before the Playoff Playground, a free fan experience, opened fans came down to the Team Store to snag playoff merchandise. There was an excitement that fans said couldn't be put into words but had to be experienced.

Tim Butler was one of those fans at DOCO early alongside his nearly two-year-old son, Nico. The pair were in matching Kings attire, Nico in a jersey and Butler in an "old school" Kings shirt. He said it represented the "old" and "new" of the Kings' eras.

"It's great for Sacramento, the Capitol City, to be seen like this," said Butler.

Nico's trip to the game a first for the new fan who turns two next month. Butler said his son regularly joins in on the, "Light the Beam" chants and wanted to see Golden 1 Center for himself.

Then, there are the fans who live in a house divided. One half for the Kings and the other for the Golden State Warriors. Art and Holly Doucotte have been married for 23 years, and fans of their respective teams for that long, too. This match-up has something for both of them.

"It's complex love," said Art who is a lifelong Kings fan. His wife, Holly, a lifelong Warriors fan, said it's all in good fun.

Sacramento city leaders believe Wednesday's Game 5 will bring more fans out downtown.

Light the Beam, not the blunt

And with more fans downtown, there are concerns over the smell of marijuana in downtown Sacramento.

Inside G1C, fans know what's expected: be loud for the Kings and follow the rules.

It's a smoke-free building and smoking isn't allowed within 250 feet of the arena. That includes marijuana, which is not legal to smoke in public in California — and the same rules apply to DOCO.

Secondhand marijuana smoke becomes dangerous when children are present or frequent areas where smoking takes place, like at home.

According to the CDC, recent studies found strong associations between reports of having someone in the home who uses marijuana like a parent, relative, or caretaker and the child having detectable levels of THC.

Fire season experts say that parents should worry about impacting little ones.

According to experts at Sutter Health, parents should be more concerned about their kids being outside during wildfire season due to poor air quality from the fire smoke that can be more impactful to their health than passing by marijuana smoke in public.

Ultimately, the success of public events comes down to the public.

Ahead of Game 5, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester issued a message, saying: "If you see something, say something. We can't be everywhere. We want everyone to have a good time."