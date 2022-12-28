Kings: Coach Brown enters health and safety protocols, out for Tuesday's game against Nuggets

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown will be out for Tuesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The team made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a press release and said associate head coach Jordi Fernandez would coach in Brown's place.

It was not stated what forced Brown to enter health and safety protocols, but he will be able to return to the team once he is cleared to do so under the current league guidelines.

At 17-14, the Kings are sitting at sixth place in the Western Conference standings while the Nuggets sit in first place in the west at 21-11.

In Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards, Kings star center Domantis Sabonis suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. He was ruled out for Tuesday's game, and Alex Len was getting in pregame reps with the first team hours before tip-off.

Kings and Nuggets tip off at 7p.m. at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.