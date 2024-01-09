Kings bounce back from big first half deficit for dominant 131-110 win over Pistons

SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray combined for 95 points as the Sacramento Kings bounced back from a big first-half deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons 131-110 at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Sabonis had 37 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 41st of his career. Murray scored and added 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Fox scored 26 with 4 assists 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Sixth man Malik Monk added 20 points and 8 assists off the bench. Kings starting forward Harrison Barnes was scoreless.

The Kings trailed by 20 points in the first quarter, led by 15 in the third, let the Pistons tie the game in the fourth and then pulled away down the stretch.

Detroit (3-34) has lost five straight since breaking its NBA-record 28-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 and Jaden Ivey added 22. The Pistons played without Cade Cunningham, who will be out at least 7-10 days with a knee sprain.

The Kings were coming off a 133-100 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

After Detroit tied the game at 101, Monk scored seven straight points to put the Kings up 110-101 with 7:44 to play.

Sacramento led by three points at the half, then started the third quarter with a 15-3 run to go ahead 83-68. Detroit, though, narrowed the gap to 98-95 on an Alec Burks 3-pointer at the end of the period.

Detroit hit 15 of its first 18 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, to take an early 32-17 lead. The Pistons finished the quarter with a season-high 47 points and an 18-point lead.

The Kings, though, hit 11 of their first 12 shots in the second quarter and led 68-65 at the half.

