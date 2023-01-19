Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory

LOS ANGELES — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings (25-18) move into third place in the Western Conference.

LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 19. The Lakers have lost four of five.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis missed the game due to illness. Coach Mike Brown said before the game it was a stomach issue that had been going around the team.

Richaun Harris started in place of Sabonis and had a season-high 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was tied at 108 with 1:10 remaining before the Kings scored four straight points to get some breathing room. Barnes made a layup while being fouled by Westbrook and then hit the free throw with 50 seconds remaining.

Kendrick Nunn's 3-pointer got the Lakers to 112-111 with seven seconds left, but Holmes made a pair of free throws to push it back up to three.

Keegan Murray's dunk gave the Kings a 88-74 lead with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter before the Lakers rallied. Los Angeles made a 25-10 run over the next six minutes to take the lead.

The Lakers made four 3-pointers during the run, including two straight by Westbrook.

TIP-INS

Kings: Murray tied a season high with 10 rebounds. ... G Matthew Dellavedova also missed the game due to a stomach issue. ... Fox has at least 20 points in a half eight times this season, including twice in the first half.

Lakers: James had seven of his nine assists in the fourth quarter. ... Westbrook was called for a technical early in the second quarter after being called for traveling. ... Los Angeles had a 14-point lead in the first half.

