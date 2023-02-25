Kids in Crisis: Youth mental health resources

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

Here are other resources to be aware of:

Local resources:

California Coalition for Youth: calyouth.org/cycl/

Cal HHS: hhs.ca.gov/childrens-mental-health-resources/



Cal Hope (Crisis support for communities impacted by a national disaster): www.calhope.org

Sacramento County Department of Health Services (Prevention and treatment services for alcohol and drug use/abuse ): dhs.saccounty.gov

Sacramento Youth Mental Health: sacymh.org

Other resources:



Addiction/Drug Abuse: findtreatment.samhsa.gov / 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Eating Disorders National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Eating Disorders anad.org / 888-375-7767



Hurdle Health (Culturally intentional mental healthcare): www.hurdle.health

Mental Health is Health: www.mentalhealthishealth.us

National Eating Disorders Association nationaleatingdisorders.org / 800-931-2237

Sexual Abuse, Assault, Rape: rainn.org / 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

The Trevor Lifeline (LBGTQ): thetrevorproject.org / 1-866-488-7386 or text 678-678