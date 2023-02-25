Watch CBS News
Kids in Crisis: Youth mental health resources

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs. 

Here are other resources to be aware of:

Local resources:

Other resources:

First published on February 27, 2023 / 2:04 PM

