Kids in Crisis: Youth mental health resources
If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.
Here are other resources to be aware of:
Local resources:
- California Coalition for Youth: calyouth.org/cycl/
- Cal HHS: hhs.ca.gov/childrens-mental-health-resources/
- Cal Hope (Crisis support for communities impacted by a national disaster): www.calhope.org
- Sacramento County Department of Health Services (Prevention and treatment services for alcohol and drug use/abuse ): dhs.saccounty.gov
- Sacramento Youth Mental Health: sacymh.org
Other resources:
- Addiction/Drug Abuse: findtreatment.samhsa.gov / 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
- Eating Disorders National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Eating Disorders anad.org / 888-375-7767
- Hurdle Health (Culturally intentional mental healthcare): www.hurdle.health
- Mental Health is Health: www.mentalhealthishealth.us
- National Eating Disorders Association nationaleatingdisorders.org / 800-931-2237
- Sexual Abuse, Assault, Rape: rainn.org / 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- The Trevor Lifeline (LBGTQ): thetrevorproject.org / 1-866-488-7386 or text 678-678
