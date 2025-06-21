Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed at Keyes house party dies, several others injured

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

A woman died after she was stabbed during a fight that left several others injured at a house party in Keyes late Friday night, deputies said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a house party on Jennie Avenue in Keyes shortly before 10:45 p.m.

While responding, deputies received information that one person had been stabbed. But at the scene, deputies said they located two women in the street who had been stabbed.

One woman was responsive and later died, deputies said. The other woman was alert and conscious and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Deputies said several other people were injured from either being punched, kicked or hit over the head with objects. Of those people injured, one was taken to the hospital while the others refused to be transported and were treated at the scene. 

Several people were detained inside the home where the party was, deputies said. They were all released after they were interviewed. 

Detectives are working to identify the suspect in the case. 

