Kanye West won't be charged for altercation with fan

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, won't be charged in an alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles.

The rapper had reportedly punched a male fan outside the members-only club SoHo Warehouse in January, and was named as a suspect in a misdemeanor battery report, according to the LAPD. No one was seriously injured, and arrests were not made at the time.

In a statement Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said "after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of a conviction."

West officially changed his name to Ye, his longtime nickname and the name of his eighth studio album, last year.