Kamala Harris set to make first major post-election speech in San Francisco as she mulls potential run for California governor

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a highly anticipated return to the public stage Wednesday in San Francisco, making her first major speech since losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump in the city where her political rise began.

Harris is scheduled to give the keynote address at the 20th anniversary gala for Emerge America, an organization that assists Democratic women in running for office.

The speech, which comes on the heels of President Trump's 100th day in office, is expected to be pointed in its criticism of the new administration, a person familiar with the plans told Politico.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom terming out of the governor's office in 2026, Harris' name has been floated as a possible candidate to become California's next chief executive. Some polling has shown Harris garnering strong support for a run.

Harris has mostly kept a lower profile since the election. She was in attendance at Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Earlier in April, Harris attended the Leading Women Defined Summit event and gave a talk that possibly hinted at some of the themes she may expand on in Wednesday's speech.

"We're seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats," Harris said.

How to Watch:

The 20th anniversary Emerge America gala is expected to get underway around 7 p.m. PST.

CBS News Bay Area will stream Harris' speech live once it begins.