Former VP Harris supporters feeling hopeful after speech at San Francisco event

There was a roaring round of applause as the former Vice President walked on stage.

In a highly anticipated first speech since losing the presidential election, Kamala Harris didn't hold back in attacking the Trump administration.

"Americans deserve leaders who make their lives better and make our country stronger," said Harris. "But sadly, we have seen quite the opposite the last few months."

Harris spoke with a tone of conviction and firmness.

"Instead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals," she added.

She went on to say the first few months of Trump's presidency may seem chaotic, but it's part of a carefully planned agenda.

"What they are overlooking, what they have overlooked, is that fear is not the only thing that's contagious. Courage is contagious." "What we are experiencing right now is exactly what they envision for America," Harris said. "We are living in their vision for America, but this is not a vision that Americans want."

Harris was the keynote speaker at the Emerge's 20th anniversary in a room mostly filled with women leaders from across the country. The organization helps Democratic women get elected into office across the country.

"A lot of people have been feeling down, they've been feeling like what's the future for women," said Aimee Allison with She the People. "Our rights. Our power. Our leadership. Her very presence here is telling us it's not over yet."

"The sky is the limit for her," added Shellie Hayes McMahon with Planned Parenthood Texas Votes. "Her voice and her power are not limited by the votes of Americans. She is a thought leader, thought partner and she is also the hope and promise of everything America is supposed to be."

Former U.S. Representative Katie Porter was also in the audience. Just last month, she entered the race for California Governor.

"People are going want to hear her giving us energy," Porter said. "Encouragement. That we can stand up to Trump and encouragement that California will continue to be successful and we can conquer our challenges."

As Harris wrapped up her speech, she urged solidarity and reminded people that Americans have to come together to create change.

This country is ours," Harris said. "It doesn't belong to whoever is in the White House. It belongs to you. It belongs to us. It belongs to we the people."